DPKK will not give up right to self defense

According to a January 14 report from the Korean Central News Agency, the Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) said that that north Korea would continue to take measures to defend itself against the U.S. and other hostile powers.

The DPRK Foreign Ministry said, “The U.S. is coming out provocative again, finding fault with the DPRK's exercise of its right to self-defense. The DPRK's recent development of new-type weapon was just part of its efforts for modernizing its national defense capability. It did not target any specific country or force and it did not do any harm to the security of neighboring countries.”

The statement continued, “The U.S. accusation of the DPRK's legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense is an evident provocation and a gangster-like logic. This shows that though the present U.S. administration is trumpeting about diplomacy and dialogue, it is still engrossed in its policy for isolating and stifling the DPRK. To bolster up the national defense capability is a legitimate right of a sovereign state. The DPRK will not abandon its just right.”