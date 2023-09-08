Remove the Buoys! Week of action called by the Legalization for All Network

Eagle Pass, TX - Since the creation of Operation Lone Star in 2021, various tactics have been used to further militarize the U.S./México border. On July 7, 2023, a floating border wall made up of buoys was installed at the Rio Grande. The buoys are equipped with razor-sharp saws between each, and barbed wire to seriously injure and even kill people who attempt to cross over them. Swimming under them is also impossible; they are anchored to the shallow waters of the Rio with cables and unable to be moved. The $1 million buoys have already caused at least four deaths, one a miscarriage. Sadly, the nationality and names of the victims are unknown.

The Legalization for All Network (L4A) is calling on all who are indignant of this tactic to mobilize an action the week of September 10-16. This week will be to support the removal of the floating border buoys and to call attention to the horrible damage they’ve already done. The Department of Justice in July filed a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott because the buoys violate the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899. On Wednesday, September 6 a federal judge ruled that Texas must remove the buoys from the Rio Grande and halt any further construction on the river.

Organizations from Minneapolis, Chicago, Texas, San Jose and Los Angeles are mobilizing now to demonstrate their solidarity with the Central American, Mexican and various other refugees attempting to cross the border through the Rio Grande. Others are mobilizing calls to President Biden at (202) 456-1111 and Greg Abbott (512) 463-1782 to demand the removal of the 1000 feet of lethal buoys.

Legalization for All is partnering with other U.S./Mexico border organizations and with activist and business owner Jesse Fuentes. Fuentes provided a kayak fact-finding tour with the press shortly after the buoys were installed and helped in the lawsuit against Texas. Fight Back! recently spoke with him and he said, “Operation Lone Star has been causing havoc for two years now, they are trying to suppress Mexican-Americans on this side and those who attempt to cross from México. How much money will they pour into these terrible tactics?”

If you are interested in participating, message legalization for all now on Instagram @LegalizationForAll, X @LegalizeForAll, or send them an email at [email protected]