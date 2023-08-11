PSU Arlington shows solidarity with Tampa 5 with banner drop

Texas banner drop demands drop the charges against Tampa 5. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Arlington, TX - On August 9, members of the Progressive Student Union (PSU) held a banner drop in solidarity with the Tampa 5. Five members of the Tampa Bay SDS were wrongfully arrested, brutalized, and sexually harassed by campus police for protesting to keep diversity, equity and inclusion programs alive at their university.

PSU's protest was attended by 20 students attended this from both PSU and SDS MB High School, taking place on the campus’ south bridge over the busy traffic of Cooper Street. The banner read, “Protesting is not a crime, justice for the Tampa 5.”

In between chanting, the students gave speeches regarding the similarities between Florida’s restrictive education bans and the way that Texas is following in that path. With the passing of SB 17 and other similar bills from the most recent Texas legislative session, the battle is underway to ensure that public education isn't tampered with. The speeches also showcased the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in college and how they are necessary for student success.

Students at UTA say, "Protesting against racist legislation is not a crime."