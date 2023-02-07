Protesters turn out for Tyre Nichols and all victims of police murders in New Orleans

Protesters listen to speeches at Riverwalk steps across from Jackson Square. (Fight Back! News/staff)

New Orleans, LA - On Monday, January 30, 100 demonstrators rallied at city hall to call for justice for Tyre Nichols and all victims of police crimes. They then marched to Jackson Square, a tourist hub in the French Quarter. Malikah Asante-Chioke spoke about her father who was killed by Louisiana state police.

Toni Mar, representing New Orleans for Community Oversight of Police (NOCOP), denounced the killings.

As the demonstrators marched through the French Quarter they chanted slogans such as “When killer cops are on patrol, what do you demand? Community control!”

NOCOP members passed out literature calling for the New Orleans city council to adopt a measure for Citizen Police Accountability Council. They announced a follow-up demonstration for the next day. The next protest called for the firing and conviction of NOPD officer Gerry Paul, who has been charged with rape.