Black Lives Matter-LA protest calls for “No cops in traffic stops!”

LA Black Lives Matter protest. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Venice, CA – On January 29, over 200 people gathered on the intersection of Venice and Lincoln Boulevards in an action led by Black Lives Matter-LA demanding justice for Keenan Anderson, Tyre Nichols and many others whose lives were taken by police during traffic stops.

This protest comes days after the Memphis Police Department released gruesome body camera footage of five now-former officers beating 29-year-old Nichols, which led to his death days later. Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of BLM and family members of Keenan Anderson were present and spoke about how much Keenan was loved and missed and demanded justice for all whose lives were taken by police during traffic stops.

After powerful speeches, the crowd moved and blocked the intersection after pointing out that nobody stopped to help Anderson while he was in the middle of one of the biggest intersections in Los Angeles being attacked and tased by LAPD. Protesters formed a giant circle locking arms around the crosswalks forcing traffic to be rerouted. More members of BLM-LA got on the mic to pump the crowd and led chants followed by speeches for an hour.

The crowd began to march on Lincoln Boulevard, later revealing that the destination to be the home of LA City Councilmember Traci Park. Park, who was recently elected to office, is an active opponent against BLM-LA and ran for office and won on a pro-cop campaign and is in charge of District 11, where Keenan Anderson was killed under her watch.

On arrival, Patrisse Cullors rang the doorbell hoping Park would come out and talk, but she didn’t answer the door. Before dispersing, the crowd were invited to leave spare signs at Traci Park’s home.