New York speaks out for Tyre Nichols and Manny Paez

NYC speak out against police crimes. (Fight Back! News/staff)

New York, NY - The New York Community Action Project held a speakout on Saturday, February 11, at Herbert Von King Park in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn. The speakout was to mark the police murders of Tyre Nichols and Manny Paez. Nichols was murdered in Memphis during a traffic stop, while Paez was killed by police while defending the land in Atlanta from the development of a police facility known as “Cop City.”

Speakers addressed both deaths, as well as local New York police crime cases, and the need for community control of the police to better hold the police accountable for killing people.

Along with speeches, the group led chants about the NYPD and community control, while educating people walking by about the campaign for a civilian police accountability council.

The New York Community Action Project - NYCAP - will be holding their next rally, “The Many Crimes of the 79th Precinct”, to raise awareness about the abuses by and complaints made against various officers in the neighborhood. The action will be on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. at Herbert Von King Park.