Minneapolis city council calls on Biden administration to take Cuba off terrorism list, end embargo

Minneapolis, MN - In late January, the Minneapolis city council sent a letter to the Biden administration requesting Cuba to be removed from the U.S. State Sponsors of Terrorism list and that the embargo against Cuba be lifted. This letter came after previous council resolutions that passed with unanimous support calling for an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

The letter reads, in part:

“President Trump reinstated Cuba to the state sponsor of terrorism list days before leaving office, without cause...By being on this list, Cuba is subjected to a series of sanctions and international financial restrictions that limit the nation’s ability to carry out critical financial transactions, including those needed to advance its efforts to combat the COVID pandemic and reboot its economy.

“Cuba can be removed from this list by executive order of President Biden, who promised during his electoral campaign to review the Sponsor of Terrorism designation. Rather than maintaining failed policies of the past it is time to pursue a way forward in our relations with Cuba that furthers our national interests, reflects our values and improves the lives of citizens of both countries.

“Now, therefore the City Council of Minneapolis, recalling its unanimous resolution of 2021, urges President Biden and Congress, each federal representative in its jurisdiction, to call on the federal government to remove Cuba from the United States list of state sponsors of terrorism.”

Speaking about the letter, Minneapolis Ward 10 City Council member Aisha Chughtai said, "I'm proud to have signed this letter calling on the Biden administration to change course and stop punishing Cuba. The Cuban people have the right to choose a socialist economic and political system without being subjected to a brutal blockade and other punishing policies. It's time for the Biden administration to end six decades of hostile bipartisan policy toward Cuba."