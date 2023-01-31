Tuesday January 31, 2023
Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemns planned visit of US Secretary of State Blinken

January 31, 2023
In a January 29 statement, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) warned that the January 30 visit of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will be detrimental to Palestinian interests. Blinken is set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The PFLP states that the visit will be used to promote an anti-Palestinian “two state solution” and that the U.S. government bears responsibility for the massacres being carried out by the Israeli occupation.

