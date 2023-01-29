Seattle activists march against police brutality

Seattle protest against police crimes. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Seattle WA - Protesters, angry about recent police killings, marched to the East Precinct police station in Seattle on the evening of January 27. A group about 100 people marched from the site where Jaahnavi Kandula was run over by a cop on January 23. Chants of "No justice! No peace! No racist police!" rang out as the group took to the streets demanding an end to police violence.

Jaahnavi Kandula was walking in a crosswalk when an officer ran her over and kept driving. "The Seattle police department has refused to release the name of the officer. The SPD have also refused to say whether the cop had their siren or lights on and how fast they were going. We demand justice," said Cael Frerichs from the Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, who also attended a vigil for Jaahnavi Kandula.

Protesters also marched against the recent murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee police officers. Tyre Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop and was beaten to death by five officers. "When Black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!" Mantak Singh, a student organizer with Progressive Student Union chanted.

"No more police brutality, no more killings! We need to put people in power over the police, over budget, policy, hiring and firing,” said Clio Jensen from the Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, speaking in front of the precinct building. Protesters talked about instances of police violence in Seattle and nationally and demanded an end.