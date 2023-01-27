Justice for Manuel Paez! Stop Cop City!

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Committee to Stop FBI Repression.

The Committee to Stop FBI Repression condemns the violent state repression against anti-Cop City activists. On January 18 Georgia State Patrol murdered Stop Cop City activist and Atlanta Forest defender Manuel Paez, also known as “Tortuguita.” On January 21, six Stop Cop City activists were charged with domestic terrorism after a protest in downtown Atlanta. We stand in solidarity with the activists and against the escalation in repression by the state of Georgia.

The proposed Public Safety Training Center, or Cop City as it’s being called by activists, would be an $80 million state-of-the-art police training facility built in the Atlanta Forest. Cop City would allow police officers from around the state of Georgia to come and train in new innovative ways to oppress and brutalize the people. Additionally, the building of Cop City would have catastrophic effects for the environment as the Atlanta Forest is one of the few remaining urban forests in the country.

Paez was murdered by Georgia State Patrol for the crime of defending the Atlanta Forest. Paez had been occupying the forest to prevent the building of Cop City. In the evening of January 18, Georgia State Patrol murdered Paez in cold blood. It’s still not clear what happened that night and accounts of what happened contradict one another but what we do know is clear: the extra-judicial killing of Paez is meant to further repress the movement to stop Cop City.

On January 21, six protesters were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism, with four of the protesters being denied bond and the remaining two having their bonds set to over $350,000. This represents even further repression of the Stop Cop City movement by the state of Georgia.

The Committee to Stop FBI Repression urges all supporters to participate in local events demanding that Cop City not be built, and in defense of the Atlanta Forest. Supporters should also attend events to remember Paez and demand the charges against the six activists be dropped.

Justice for Tortuguita!

Stop Cop City!

Defend the Atlanta Forest!