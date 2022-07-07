Detroit group joins the Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Detroit, MI - A group of activists in the Detroit area joined the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) in June 2022. This expands FRSO to an important and historic city for labor and Black struggles. The young workers and activists organized together during the George Floyd rebellion of 2020, and continued protesting through 2021, when they formed their own study group.

Late last year they approached the FRSO about joining and a comrade led them in a three-part study of the new book Marxist-Leninist Perspectives on Black Liberation and Socialism by Frank Chapman. They followed this with a study series on the basics of Marxism-Leninism.

The expansion of the FRSO to Detroit comes soon after the highly successful 9th Congress of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Party building was reaffirmed as the central task by the 9th Congress. This means the need to create a new revolutionary party, based on scientific socialism, one that leads sections of the working class and oppressed people in struggle in the U.S.

"We have been looking to join an organization that holds itself and its members accountable to do the work of building the revolutionary potential of the working class. Everything we have seen from FRSO has shown us that they are the Marxist-Leninist group in the U.S. most capable of doing that," said Christina Ariano of the new Detroit FRSO.

The addition of a unified group of young militants means FRSO now stretches across Michigan, from Detroit to Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids. The Detroit comrades discussed the idea of fusion, bringing the ideas of Marxism to the working class. A couple have jobs in the health care field and plan to be active in their unions. Others are in the student movement and activists in the movement for solidarity with Palestine.