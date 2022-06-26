Pro-abortion protests at U.S. Supreme Court

Washington, DC - In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that granted women a constitutional right to abortion, hundreds took to the streets of Washington DC on June 24. They protested outside the Supreme Court against what they see as an unjust decision.

Chants of “This decision must not stand. Legal abortion on demand!” “Forced motherhood illegitimate! Supreme Court illegitimate!” and “Aborto legal ya!” and “Legal abortion now!” rang out as organizers from Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights emceed a rally and led a group of demonstrators at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Democrats are deeply complicit and not only complicit, but there is a cynicism. Some like this decision because they think they can ride it to the primaries,” an organizer from Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights said to the crowd, with barricades in front of the court building and rows of police at her back.

Several more protests are planned for the weekend and going forward into next week. Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights intends for the organization to sustain protests in front of the Supreme Court for as long as necessary. Another speaker declared, “People being out in the streets is how we won the right to abortion. We need to be out here day after day in the street. It’s time to start raising hell! You don’t get to say you’re pro-choice and sit at home right now.”

Several groups held actions throughout the day, including Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a Black-led abolitionist organization centered on community defense, and Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, an organization created in January 2022 calling for mass, sustained, nonviolent protests across the nation in support of abortion rights.