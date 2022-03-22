Steelworkers Local 5 votes down Chevron’s ‘last, best and final’ offer, prepares for unfair labor practice strike

San Francisco, CA - Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5 voted down Chevron’s most recent proposal on a contract covering more than 500 workers at its Richmond, California, oil refinery.

The USW encouraged Chevron to return to the bargaining table, but it refused, forcing workers to give notice of their intent to begin an unfair labor practice strike on March 21 at 12:01 a.m.

The previous contract between Chevron and USW Local 5 expired February 1, and members have since been working on a rolling 24-hour extension.

“It’s disappointing that Chevron would walk away from the table instead of bargaining in good faith with its dedicated work force,” said Mike Smith, chair of the USW’s National Oil Bargaining Program.

The USW reached a pattern agreement with the oil industry on wages and working conditions on February 25, but each of the approximately 200 participating units also bargain over local issues before ratifying their individual contracts.