Letter to the editor: Black liberation, anti-imperialism, and Ukraine

What we are experiencing in this moment of history is not only the potential of World War III, but the unconcealed struggle of U.S. monopoly capitalism to establish its dictatorship internationally. While accusing Russia of threatening the world with nuclear war, it is U.S. imperialism which continues to buttress the most reactionary forces in all capitalist countries; it is our country which consistently steers a course supporting fascist dictatorships the world over.

The struggle for peace and for the democratic demands of the workers and others oppressed by imperialism is the necessary condition for preventing aggressive imperialist wars and fascism. Since the end of World War II and the advent of the nuclear arms race, the fight for peace and democracy must be one united struggle.

As a freedom fighter in the U.S. I’m opposed to my government claiming that it is a defender of democracy in Europe while it fails to muster up the courage and fortitude to defend democracy in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, or New York. Our government has failed to save the lives of hundreds of thousands during this pandemic, is not building back better, is not addressing the insidious attacks against democracy organized by Trump and his fascist hyenas.

People can shamelessly utter the words of Dr. King, saying “I have a dream” and equate that with a clarion call for war but this is merely indicative of the fact that the U.S. is ready to wage war in the name of defending democracy.

We must reject this blatant hypocrisy that war prosecuted by imperialists can bring peace and democracy. War carried out by the imperialists can only bring an end to democracy, can only bring death and destruction to the peoples of the world.

Frank Chapman

Executive Director

National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression