Texas: UT-Austin students demand justice for Amir Locke

Texas students demand justice for Amir Locke (Fight Back! News/staff)

Austin, TX - On Thursday evening, February 24, students at the University of Texas at Austin gathered at a campus plaza to demand justice for Amir Locke, who was murdered by Minneapolis police earlier this month. The group held signs and chanted, “Hey hey, ho ho, these racist cops have got to go!” and “Say his name: Amir Locke.” A few passersby joined the speak-out upon hearing the chants and reading the signs.

Jake Holtzman spoke on behalf of the Austin Students for a Democratic Society, the group that organized the hour-long event, saying, “Students for a Democratic Society stands in solidarity with the family of Amir Locke and demands justice for all victims of police crimes. The movement has shown us that it is only through organizing and protest that our demands will be met. But if we stay organized, we can win!”