Tallahassee FRSO hosts October Revolution event

Celebration of October revolution in Tallahassee, FL. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Tallahassee, FL - On November 6, the Tallahassee District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization held a celebratory meeting at Florida State University to honor the 105th anniversary of the October Revolution.

The October Revolution is the 1917 revolution that saw the overthrow of the czar, a Russian monarch, and the establishment of working-class power led by the Bolshevik party.

About a dozen or so students and community members gathered to learn about the October Revolution and the lessons it presents for today.

The event was facilitated by FRSO members Alex Carson, Regina Joseph and Delilah Pierre.

The gathering consisted of a PowerPoint presentation, a reading of a FRSO statement “The October Revolution and some lessons for the struggle for socialism in the U.S.” followed by a short discussion.

Facilitator Alex Carson said, “Lenin and the Bolsheviks cemented the struggle against social-chauvinism and imperialism as a key aspect of Marxism. This separated the Bolsheviks from the opportunists of the Second International and brought Marxism into the era of imperialism.”

