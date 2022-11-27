Seattle students hold banner drop in protest of national ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Banner drop against anti LGBTQ legislation. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Seattle, WA - On November 18, the University of Washington’s Progressive Student Union (PSU) held a banner drop in protest of the national “Don’t Say Gay” bill, introduced by Congressional Republicans last month. Officially titled the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022,” this is a national version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year. The D.C. bill prohibits the use of federal funds for any topic or program related to sex education in schools. It also prohibits access of library books with LGBTQ topics to children.

Raymond Chen of PSU said, “This bill is a shameless exploitation of LGBTQ people in education, medical care and legal aid. This rally promoted the unreasonableness of this bill and has taken a solid step in promoting our reputation.”

PSU’s march and banner drop against this bill took place in the middle of campus during classes. Energized students chanted “Two, four, six, eight - separate the church and state!” and “What do we do when trans rights are under attack? Stand up, fight back!”