Freedom Road Socialist Organization mourns the passing of Jean Pestieau, of the Workers Party of Belgium

Jean Pestieau.

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following message of condolences from the leadership of Freedom Road Socialist Organization to the Workers Party of Belgium.

November 16, 2022

To: Workers Party of Belgium

From: Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Dear Comrades,

We were saddened to hear the news of the passing of Jean Pestieau, and we send out condolences to the Workers Party of Belgium and Jean’s family and friends.

As a leading comrade in the PTB International Department, comrade Jean was friend, advisor and inspiration to revolutionaries around the world. He had was extremely knowledgeable, yet modest. He was friendly and diplomatic, yet firm on issues of principle. Jean was always ready to answer questions and explain his point of view in a down-to-earth way. He was an example of what a communist should be.

Many leading comrades of Freedom Road Socialist Organization had the opportunity to met with Jean, and the comrade played a role in the development of our organization. We benefited greatly from his political clarity and helpful advice. When we met with the PTB in the mid-1990s, a period before the internet, it made a huge difference to find comrades who were thinking along the same lines as we were.

Comrade Jean was an outstanding fighter for socialism who never doubted that humanity has a socialist future. He will be missed by many.

In solidarity,

Mick Kelly

Political Secretary of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee

Freedom Road Socialist Organization