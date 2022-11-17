Texas: Students at UT Austin protest against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Austin SDS protests the "Don't Say Gay" bill. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Austin, TX – On Tuesday evening, November 1, a small group of students from the Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) chapter gathered in front of the Perry Castañeda Library at University of Texas at Austin campus to protest against the national “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The protest was organized as a part of the SDS national week of action against the Stop the Sexualization of Children Act (commonly referred to as the national “Don’t Say Gay” Bill), which was introduced by Republicans in October. The bill would prevent teachers from discussing LGBTQ topics and issues in their classrooms, essentially turning Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill into national law. Students are calling for a stop to this bill and all homophobic and transphobic attacks.

Jake Holtzman of Austin SDS said, “Especially since the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, Republicans are positioned to launch many other attacks against people’s rights, including the right to same-sex marriage, contraception, and now, with the ‘Don’t Say Gay bill,’ the right to teach about LGBTQ related topics in our schools. We need to protest and organize against these attacks now, because the only way we can stop them is through organizing!”

A few other SDS members spoke and led the group in chants, including, “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, GOP, go away!” and “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”