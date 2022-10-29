Save DACA, demand legalization for all

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Legalization for All Network.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA was issued in 2012 by then-President Obama in response to increasingly large and militant protests by undocumented immigrant youth who came out as “undocumented and unafraid.” For 10 years, DACA has given temporary relief to millions of undocumented people, and allowed for them to work, attend school, and live with less fear of deportation.

This could all end, since the Supreme Court will be ruling on the constitutionality of DACA, deciding the fate of millions. If the recent ruling on Roe v. Wade is any indication of what could await DACA, we need to stand up and fight back!

The Legalization for All Network (L4A) is calling on all immigrant rights groups and allies to mobilize in their current cities and states to help save DACA. Two senators exist per state, and we urge you to start pushing them to act. The House passed a bill that would legalize people with DACA in 2021. President Biden supports it, but it’s on the U.S. Senate to act. The composition of Congress could change after the elections for the worse. If they don’t act now it may be too late.

Organize to put pressure on your U.S. Senators to act now to legalize people with DACA.

Actions around the country will include the following cities and organizations: Los Angeles’ Centro CSO; Tucson, Arizona; the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas —La Frontera Nos Cruzó; New Orleans, Louisiana; Minneapolis, Minnesota — Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC).

If you too would like to participate, message us now! It’s time we unite, stand up, and fight back for all who are under attack. Save DACA and unite for Legalization for ALL!