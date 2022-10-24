Freedom Road Socialist Organization greets the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China

Mick Kelly, Political Secretary of Freedom Road Socialist Organization. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Fight Back News Service is circulating this greeting sent by the Political Secretary Mick Kelly, of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, to the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Dear Comrades,

Freedom Road Socialist Organization congratulates the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, for the great successes achieved at the 20th National Congress. We are certain that the thoughtful deliberations and correct decisions made at the Congress will lead to still more victories in constructing a modern socialist county.

We congratulate Comrade Xi Jinping and all who were elected to the CPC Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Under your leadership the People’s Republic of China will continue to thrive and prosper.

We place a high value on the positive role the People's Republic of China plays in the world today, and support your efforts to oppose the separatism promoted by the U.S. government. The achievements of the CPC’s 20th National Congress will no doubt strengthen national unity and increase China’s capacity to resist foreign interference in your internal affairs. There is one China, and we condemn Washington D.C.’s arms transfers to Taiwan.

Socialist China is an example to oppressed people everywhere who yearn for a better future. Again, congratulations on a successful 20th Congress. The CPC is truly a great political party that has proven its ability to do great things.

Long live the Communist Party of China!

Long live the unity between the people of China and the people of the U.S.!

With fraternal greetings,

Political Secretary Mick Kelly

of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization