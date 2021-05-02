1000-plus join May Day march in Minneapolis

May Day march in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Kim DeFranco)

Minneapolis, MN – On a hot 87-degree afternoon, a large crowd assembled at the starting location for the International Workers Day march that was hosted by a large coalition of union, immigrant rights groups and other progressive organizations in the Twin Cities area.

The Coalition was initially called for by Minnesota Workers United and the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, and quickly grew from there to include 17 unions, seven immigrant rights organizations and ten other activist groups.

A contingent of made up of Freedom Road Socialist Organization supporters and members marched behind a bright red banner.

The main demands of the march were for labor rights, justice for essential workers, immigrant rights, immigration reform, stop police brutality, climate justice, and to stop Line 3.

The march started at an abandoned Kmart on Lake Street in South Minneapolis and worked its way across the city through a neighborhood street, then onto Lake Street itself, closing down a major thoroughfare in the area for a significant amount of time as the crowd listened to speeches revolving around all of the demands.

It was a loud and boisterous march which ended in a park a few blocks south of Lake Street where music was set up.