Dallas, TX: 3000 march for Sheikh Jarrah and Gaza

Dallas, Texas - On May 15, around 3000 people gathered at the Grassy Knoll in downtown Dallas to protest Israel's ethnic cleansing of Sheikh Jarrah, the violent attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the airstrikes on Gaza by Israeli apartheid forces.

Palestinian flags were flown and chants against the occupation of Palestine were heard. Some chants were "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be Free!" "Netanyahu you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" and "Free, free, free Palestine!"

The crowd then marched around downtown Dallas before returning to the Grassy Knoll.