Denver march demands justice for Palestine

Denver, CO - On May 14, an estimated 2000 people gathered at the Colorado State Capitol for a Palestinian solidarity rally and march organized by the Colorado Palestine Club. The demonstration marks the biggest show of solidarity with Palestine that Denver has seen in recent memory and is a sure sign of the changing tide of public opinion against the apartheid state of Israel.

The demonstration was called for in response to heightened aggression and brutality that the Zionist state has unleashed against the people of Palestine. In particular, Israeli settlers are attempting to illegally and forcefully displace hundreds of Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, with the full backing of the Israeli authorities. Also, on May 10, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, teargassing hundreds of Palestinians who were praying during the holy month of Ramadan. These grave injustices were correctly called out by event organizers as an ongoing attempt by Israel to ethnically cleanse and ultimately commit genocide against Palestine.

After the rally concluded, protesters marched through Denver’s 16th Street Mall before ending up back at the Capitol building. The demonstration finished with a call to action to contact local and state representatives to demand action to stop the brutal violence being unleashed upon Palestine, in particular to demand that the United States immediately sever all aid to Israel. A broad coalition of organizations endorsed the action, including the Denver Peace Council, ANSWER Coalition, Students for a Democratic Society, Friends of Sabeel, Jewish Voice for Peace, and the Kuwait Community of Colorado.