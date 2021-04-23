Tallahassee celebrates Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Tallahassee protest against police crimes. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Tallahassee, FL - On April 20, in less than two hours after the Derek Chauvin verdict was announced, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee gathered at Cascades Park to celebrate this win but also to reiterate the fight for Black liberation is not over. They chanted, “Indict convict, send that killer cop to jail, the whole damn system is guilty as hell.”

The group played music and passed out pizza to rally attendees.

Trish Brown, stated “History has been made today. With so much wrongdoing and killings by the police throughout history with no Indictments, no convictions, no accountability - officers getting away with murder. It was hard for many of us across the nation to believe that Chauvin would be convicted on all three counts and that George Floyd and his beloved family would get justice. Tears of joy fell down my eyes as I heard the final conviction.”

Brown continued, “But, still what about Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Mychael Johnson, Jamie Johnson, Lil’ Nuke and so many others? Our fight is still not over! Not until we get Justice for all victims and families impacted by brutal and fatal police crimes.”

Protesters also denounced HB1, the Anti-Protest Bill that has been passed and signed by the Governor, and vowed they would continue to fight.