Justice for Adam Toledo car caravan protest in Minneapolis

Twin Cities protest against police murder of Adam Toledo. (Brad Sigal)

Minneapolis, MN - On April 18, the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), Los Brown Berets, Asamblea de Derechos Civiles and other groups organized a protest and car caravan to demand justice for Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican-American who was murdered by the Chicago Police Department. The video footage of the murder was recently released, sparking a wave of protests in Chicago and around the country.

Protesters gathered on Lake Street to decorate their cars with signs, crosses and flags in honor of Adam Toledo. The protest began at the statue of Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata at Lake Street and 12th Avenue S. Protesters held a banner with slogans of support in Spanish that read: “Queremos justicia para Adam Toledo” and “Minnesota si se nota.” The program featured various speakers from different organizations who spoke in both English and Spanish before protesters took to their cars to drive down Lake Street.

The speakers called for justice for Adam Toledo and spoke on the issues that immigrant communities face when dealing with police. Speaker Susana De Leon said, “We are here today for another member of our community that was gunned down by violence, but the biggest gang that exists is the police.” She continued: “We don’t do anything to deserve to be killed,” and went on to link the struggles of the violence at the border with the violence in Chicago and Minneapolis at the hands of the police. Another speaker highlighted that her community does not feel safe or protected by police and those who are undocumented do not speak up because they are afraid to do so. All speakers demanded justice for Adam Toledo and an end to murders at the hands of police.

The action continued as protesters took to their cars and rolled down Lake Street, holding fists out the window and yelling chants such as “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! For who? Adam Toledo!” and “No justice, no peace!” People on the sidewalks waved, chanted along and held up fists in support and passing cars joined in with enthusiastic honks. The cars passed by the former Minneapolis Third Precinct that was burned down during the George Floyd uprising last summer, protesters chanting loudly as they passed by before heading back on Lake Street towards the end point at George Floyd Square.

Protesters then got out of their cars to join up with a Black-Asian solidarity rally that was underway at the square at that time.