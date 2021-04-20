Twin Cities Community to acknowledge victory in Chauvin Case and honor the life of George Floyd

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar and other organizations that are fighting for justice for George Floyd. A rally is planned at the Hennepin County Government Center at 5pm, today.

The conviction of Derek Chauvin of second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd is an historic victory. This victory is result of the bravery of the bystanders who filmed this murder, the worldwide uprising the bold and tireless fight for justice by our community.

However, the rarity of this victory is a reminder that the system of policing is fundamentally flawed. There is still no mechanism for holding law enforcement officers accountable when they brutalize or kill citizens. Since George Floyd was killed, others in Minnesota have lost their lives at the hands of the police yet few police officers face charges in these killings.

As we celebrate this historic victory, we are committed to continuing the fight for justice against the epidemic of police killings. Our coalition continues to demand:

● Convict all of Floyd’s co-killers of the highest possible charges and give them the longest possible sentences. In this recent victory, that should mean 15 years in prison for Chauvin.

● Justice for George Floyd and all stolen lives - convict all killer cops.

● MN legislature must pass the nine police reform bills and the people need community control of the police (CPAC).

● Drop the charges against the summer protesters, the November MN-646 and the recent Brooklyn Center arrestees.

● End “Operation Safety Net” and the city of Minneapolis “Street Navigators” program! The crimes committed against our people by these goon squads have gone too far. They must be stopped.

Our coalition took the streets the morning of March 8, as the trial began, and again on March 29, as opening arguments started, and April 19 after closing arguments. We will be back in August for the trials of the other killer cops.

Coalition of groups in solidarity with our demands and actions include: Anti-War Committee, Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality (BRAPB), Black Lives Matter MN, CAIR-MN, Climate Justice Committee, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Freedom Road Socialist Organization - Twin Cities, Good Trouble for Justice, Locks for Loved Ones, MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee, MN Justice Coalition, MN Uprising Arrestee Support, MN Workers United, MN Youth for Justice, NAACP - Mpls, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Native Lives Matter, On Site Public Media, Racial Justice Network, Student Movement Activists at South High (SMASH), Students for Democratic Society at UMN, Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar, Women Against Military Madness