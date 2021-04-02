Twin Cities students, activists demand justice for George Floyd and community control of the police

Members of SMASH holding up their banner. (Photo by Jess Sundin)

Minneapolis, MN - On April 1, the Student Movement Activists of South High (SMASH), an affiliate of Students for a Democratic Society and the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar (TCC4J) held a bannering on the Martin Olav Sabo bridge. They unfurled two banners, one facing towards each side of oncoming traffic on Hiawatha Avenue. The banners read “Demand CPAC - Civilian Police Accountability Commission - community control of the police” and “Students demand justice 4 George Floyd - Black lives matter.” The bannering lasted for around an hour, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Many cars passing below the bridge honked in support. At one point, a car parked sideways in the southbound road and the two occupants began to lead chants, including “No justice, no peace! Prosecute the police!” and “Say his name! George Floyd!”

The bannering was organized to demand justice for George Floyd during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis cop who, along with his three accomplices, murdered George Floyd in May of 2020, and to demand community control of the police in the form of the Civilian Police Accountability Commission.