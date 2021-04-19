$35,000 raised in FRSO fundraising drive, more on way

Minneapolis, MN – Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s (FRSO) Spring Fundraising drive hit another milestone April 18, as $35,000 has been raised and more is pledged.

In the context of the growing struggle that is now taking place across the U.S., and a rapidly rising membership, FRSO has set the goal of raising $100,000 to establish a national office.

Mick Kelly, a member of FRSO’s national leadership and editor of Fight Back! stated, “U.S. imperialism is in a period of decline - accelerated decline. The mass movements, especially the fight against police crimes, are gaining in strength. We are poised to make a great leap forward in developing revolutionary organization.”

A major online fundraising event, featuring Frank Chapman, a leader of the Black liberation movement and a member of the Central Committee of FRSO, is for May 7. To attend, go to https://fb.me/e/15XuADQ5O