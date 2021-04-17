Tallahassee joins statewide protests against repressive law

Tallahassee, FL - On April 10, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) held a rally at the Leon County Courthouse as part of a statewide day of action coordinated by organizations from the Florida Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. Activists rallied to call on the Florida Senate to reject HB1/SB484, a repressive bill designed to limit protest and dissent in Florida. Dozens of activists showed up to hear organizers with TCAC, the Dream Defenders, and More Than A Name speak about how the need for continued struggle in the face of state repression.

Trish Brown of the Tally 19 spoke on HB1 and its effect on people living in the city. She also spoke up about her recent harassment by the hands of the Tallahassee Police Department.

This rally came at a challenging time for the Tallahassee community. On the morning of April 9, the community woke up to the news that the Tallahassee Police Department had shot and killed a man the night before. That day, local activists joined concerned citizens from across the state who spoke out against HB1/SB484, only to watch the bill pass its first and only Senate committee. And then the next day, just hours before the April 10 anti-HB1/SB484 rally, several officers from the Leon County Sheriff’s office harassed local activist Trish Brown as she was sitting in her parked car.

Community activists also called for greater accountability for the recent police murder of an unnamed victim. Trish Brown, community outreach coordinator for TCAC was the final speaker. “We will never give up! We must fight at all costs to protect the right to protest.”