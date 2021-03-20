East Los Angeles sheriffs kill another young Chicano

East Los Angeles sheriffs kill Chicano youth. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

East Los Angeles, CA - On the afternoon of March 14, East LA Sheriffs shot and killed David Ordaz Jr., 34, when the family called for mental health support. Ordaz, father of three children, graduated from the local Garfield High School where he played football. As a young man he was an altar boy and lector at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church. His large working-class family is devastated from witnessing the brutal killing of David in front of their home.

Deputies said they found Ordaz with a kitchen knife inside of his car parked in front of the home. They called for a mental evaluation team, but it never arrived. Ordaz exited the car and was shot with a bean bag and then shot immediately with live ammunition. Ordaz fell to the ground. As he lay wounded a Sheriff's deputy walked up close to him and gave one final deadly shot to his upper body, killing him instantly.

Paramedics rendered aid to Ordaz before transporting him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The LA County Sheriffs have been involved in several killings when families call emergency for help regarding mental health situations. In a very similar officer-involved killing, East LA Sheriffs tased and beat to death Chicano Eric Briceno inside of his home in Maywood. Briceno was asleep in his own bedroom when he was killed on March 16, 2020. Briceno's parents had called the Sheriffs during a mental health emergency. Instead of helping him, the Sheriffs killed Briceno.

Recent scandal has fallen on East LA Sheriffs with an FBI investigation of one of their gangs within their ranks - The Banditos. LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is of Puerto Rican descent, is said to be a member. Centro CSO, along with a coalition named Check the Sheriffs, have been busy building momentum to "Boot the Bandito - Alex Villanueva."

Centro CSO and families have raised calls for the prosecution of these killer cops. An upcoming town hall on March 27 at 12 noon Pacific Time will have families speak out to denounce the killing of their loved ones. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis will attend the town hall. If you wish to attend, contact Centro CSO at 323-943-2030 or @CentroCSO on Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.