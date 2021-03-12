Jacksonville demands justice for George Floyd on the first day of the Chauvin trial

Jacksonville protest demands justice for George Floyd. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Jacksonville, FL - On March 8, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) organized an action, in solidarity with Minneapolis, demanding justice for George Floyd. Jacksonville was one of many cities to participate in a national day of action, as Monday was the start of the People v. Derek Chauvin trial. JCAC demands that Chauvin be convicted and jailed for the killing of George Floyd.

Over 50 people gathered in front of the Duval County Courthouse to demand justice for George Floyd and all other victims of police brutality. JCAC continues to demand justice for Jamee Johnson, Kwame Jones, Reginald Boston, Leah Baker, Justin Reed and Devon Gregory, all of whom were killed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crowd chanted “Indict! Convict! Send those killer cops to jail! The whole damn system is

guilty as hell!” This chant was fitting for the start of Chauvin’s trial.

Michael Sampson, JCAC organizer, reminded the crowd, “Despite Chauvin being the one who killed George Floyd, the real person on trial is going to be George Floyd.” The nation will have to sit and listen as lawyers attempt to dishonor the memory of George Floyd. The nation will have to sit and listen as lawyers lie about who George Floyd was, as if those lies justify his life being taken at the hands of Chauvin.

Maria Garcia, JCAC organizer, reiterated the demand for community control of the police, which would grant the people of Jacksonville real power in the fight for police accountability. Garcia expressed that “People deserve a say in how their own neighborhoods are policed.” The people also deserve the right to assemble and protest, so the JCAC is calling on people to continue putting pressure on state representatives to vote “no” on Florida House Bill 1 (HB1/SB484).