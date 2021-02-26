No More Endless War! Hands Off Syria!

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following February 25 statement from the Twin Cites based Anti-War Committee.

On February 25, the Biden administration launched a bombing strike in Syria. The Anti-War Committee denounces this blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty, as well as the escalation against Iran it represents, with U.S. officials claiming the target was an Iraqi militia they called “Iran-backed”. With this airstrike, Biden is continuing Trump’s aggressive foreign policy against Syria and Iran, now cloaked in tones of supposed reasonability.

The Pentagon claimed that bombing Syria “aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.” This is a ridiculous assertion. If the US were actually interested in de-escalation, it would pull U.S. troops and mercenary contractors out of the region (including out of eastern Syria, which has been under illegal US occupation since 2015). The U.S. has been the aggressor for decades in the Middle East through bombings, sanctions, coups, support of dictators, and military occupation.

The inauguration of the Biden administration heralded a transition in how the U.S. rationalizes and advertises its foreign policies, not in how it carries them out. Trump justified military attacks under his administration with bluster, racism, and strongman antics. Biden justifies the same actions by claiming they promote human rights and peace. No matter the explanation, the outcome is the same: trillions of dollars wasted meting out death, destruction, starvation, deprivation, refugee crises, environmental disaster, and the suppression of self-determination.

The Anti-War Committee continues to fight against these atrocities. We hope you will stand with us to continue the struggle against war and imperialism. This Saturday, noon at May Day Plaza (301 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis), we will protest against these air strikes and say HANDS OFF SYRIA, NO WAR ON IRAN, END SANCTIONS, and US OUT OF THE MIDDLE EAST!