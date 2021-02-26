FRSO condemns Biden’s military strike on Syria

Freedom Road Socialist Organization condemns in the strongest possible terms the February 25 attack launched by the Biden administration on Syria. There is nothing that can justify this cowardly move and it will be opposed by all who stand for peace with justice.

President Biden has been telling the world “America is back.” We can now see exactly what he means. The empire of the dollar wants to control the land, labor and resources of others, and is more than willing to use military means to do so.

The cold reality is that the U.S. is the aggressor in the Middle East, and Washington is trampling on the right of the people of the region to determine their own destiny. Iran, Syria, the Palestinian resistance and the progressive forces of Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon have built a powerful camp of resistance to imperialism and its Israeli allies. This move by the Biden administration indicates a sharpening of the contradictions and more conflict in the not so distant future.

The people and government of Syria have a proud history of standing up against imperialism and Zionism. Western imperialism, with the help of the Israelis, did everything in their power to destroy the country. Syria beat them, and it seems that the Biden administration has a problem with that.

In the months ahead progressive and anti-war forces have our work cut out for us. The U.S. needs to get all troops out of the Middle East. Every last one of them. Sanctions on Iran and Syria should be dropped. The U.S. needs to stop calling those who fight for freedom in Palestine, Iraq, Yemen and other countries ‘terrorists.’

End the attacks on Syria!

U.S. out of the Middle East!

End the sanctions on Iran and Syria!