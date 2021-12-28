Sunday January 2, 2022
| Last update: Friday at 11:22 AM

Minnesota: Ramsey County AFSCME workers demand raises and respect

By staff |
December 28, 2021
St. Paul, MN – Chanting their demand for “raises and respect,” close to 200 members of AFSCME members braved the snow, December 28, for an informational picket to bring attention to the county's proposed plan to freeze wages and raise health insurance costs on workers during the ongoing global pandemic. AFSCME Locals 8, 151, 707, 1076 and 1935 took part in the picket, and were joined by other workers in solidarity.

