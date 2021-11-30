San Jose demands justice for murdered Kenosha BLM protesters

San Jose protest against the Rittenhouse verdict. (Fight Back! News/staff)

San Jose, CA - Community members rallied November 20 to demand justice for Black Lives Matter protesters who were gunned down by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts.

The community observed that this ruling sets a chilling precedent in murdering progressives. The only reasonable explanation for Rittenhouse’s acquittal is a criminal justice system completely beholden to the racist status quo that rules the USA.

Only through joining an organization can individual build the collective power necessary to fight effectively for justice, equality and prosperity.