14 million Americans’ stimulus checks are delayed through TurboTax and H&R Block

Regina Joseph

Tallahassee, FL - If you are like me, you have probably checked your bank account dozens of times throughout the day waiting for the recent round of $600 stimulus checks.

If you are like me, then you have searched online through Google for “stimulus check,” “delay” or anything else that can explain the holdup of much needed financial relief.

This second round of stimulus checks is a complete insult to the millions of workers who pay way too much in taxes and yet are constantly disregarded and disrespected by the ruling class.

Just last week, in a stunning position, Donald Trump urged Congress to give Americans $2000 in stimulus relief per eligible American. Yet, Mitch Connell and even 41 Democrats voted against the enlargement of stimulus checks.

Over 300,000 Americans have died from coronavirus and it has affected the entire country - oppressed nationality workers, and disabled people are bearing the brunt of this epidemic.

Despite this fact, that we are currently in one of the most desperate economic situations in our recent lifetimes, us workers are not getting any sort of support. Politicians instead give millions of dollars in tax breaks and stimulus packages to big businesses and support the continuous exploitation of workers without a national mandate for hazard pay.

If you are like me, then you are pissed.

As I checked my bank account for the 20th time, and tried everything possible to log on to the IRS “Get My Payment” tool I consulted the brain hive that is called the internet.

My Facebook feed is full of people waiting for their $600 stimulus checks.

There is one answer to the delay regarding our checks.

Third-party tax preparers.

According to NBC News, those of us who filed taxes last year with H&R Block and TurboTax will have a significant delay to the delivery of our stimulus check. With an estimate of four weeks. We will have to wait for a check or a debit card to receive our stimulus checks along with the our tax refunds.

Apparently, if a person who filed last year’s taxes chose the option to pay H&R Block and TurboTax through their refund, then the aforementioned companies will create a temporary account to receive their cut of the tax refunds.

This isn’t even the first time that this happened. If you look online you will see this occurred back in April 2020.

It was a known glitch that occurred over seven months ago. According to the same NBC same article I referenced earlier, a TurboTax rep said, “the [IRS] is the sole party with the ability to determine eligibility and distribute stimulus payments.” H&R Block is allegedly rerouting payments to its customers directly and made a comment that the glitch will be fixed today.

Millions of Americans are unemployed due to coronavirus, and the economic situation does not seem to get any better. The IRS is passing blame to tax preparers such as TurboTax and H&R Block, and these multimillion-dollar tax preparer companies pass the blame to the IRS.

Meanwhile millions of Americans are suffering. The economic situation is so dire that delaying payments by four weeks is the difference between life and death to some Americans who are struggling to pay for rent, utilities, food and rising health costs.

It does not have to be this way. We, the workers of this country, have created all that is produced through our labor and it is our right to decide how this country is run. Yet multi-millionaire politicians and the monopoly capitalists give us crumbs while they take from us with shovels.