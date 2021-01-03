2020: sounds of an upsurge

2020 was quite a year with huge upsurges of struggle. And when there's an upsurge, you can bet it will be accompanied by protest music. This year has been no exception.

Here are some of the great songs of 2020. Some give voice to a specific struggle, while others tackle more general themes.While it may not have seemed like it at the time, looking back it becomes clear how much powerful content was created in the heat of the struggles of 2020.

You can also play these songs as a playlist on YouTube or Spotify.

(Content warning: some of these songs contain profane language and disturbing themes)

Janelle Monáe - Turntables

Jeezy (featuring Tamika Mallory) - Oh Lord

David Rovics - As I Watch Minneapolis Burn

Bob Mould - American Crisis

María Isa - Como Duele

Noname - Song 33

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

Bambu featuring Ricky G, Kiwi & Ruby Ibarra - Dittybop

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Kabaka Pyramid - Babylon Fallin

Soulside - This Ship

Rebel Diaz & Tef Poe - Fiyah to the Fascists

Alice Bag - No Gifts for Nazis

The Muslims - Punch a Nazi

MDC - No Trump No KKK No Fascist USA

Ana Tijoux - Antifa Dance

Resistance Revival Chorus with Rhiannon Giddens - All You Fascists Are Bound to Lose

Black Thought - Thought vs Everybody

Lonnie Oceans & Xtina Beni - Warfare

Coriky - Last Thing

Billy Bragg - Can't Be There Today

Tré Burt with Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell & Sunny War - Under the Devil's Knee

Des Demonas - The South Will Never Rise Again

Vic Mensa - Bethlehem / SC Freestyle

Black Thought - State Prisoner

Beyonce - Black Parade

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Run The Jewels with Zach De La Rocha and Pharrell Williams - JU$T

Public Enemy - State of the Union

Jasiri X - Rob Jeff Bezo$

A Tribe Called Red ft. Boogey the Beat and Northern Voice - Land Back

Downtown Boys - L’Internacionale

Brick - Fake Names

Anti-Flag - A Dying Plea, Vol. 2

GMAC Cash - Tired

Lil B - I Am George Floyd

Vivir Quintana - Canción Sin Miedo

Las Cafeteras - Long Time Coming

Chicano Batman - Manuel’s Story

Ana Tijoux - Rebelión de Octubre

Dax - Black Lives Matter

Demi Lovato - Commander in Chief

H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe

Alicia Keys - Perfect Way to Die

Bambu - Signing Off