2020: sounds of an upsurge

2020 was quite a year with huge upsurges of struggle. And when there's an upsurge, you can bet it will be accompanied by protest music. This year has been no exception.
Here are some of the great songs of 2020. Some give voice to a specific struggle, while others tackle more general themes.While it may not have seemed like it at the time, looking back it becomes clear how much powerful content was created in the heat of the struggles of 2020.
You can also play these songs as a playlist on YouTube or Spotify.
(Content warning: some of these songs contain profane language and disturbing themes)
Janelle Monáe - Turntables
Jeezy (featuring Tamika Mallory) - Oh Lord
David Rovics - As I Watch Minneapolis Burn
Bob Mould - American Crisis
María Isa - Como Duele
Noname - Song 33
Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
Bambu featuring Ricky G, Kiwi & Ruby Ibarra - Dittybop
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Kabaka Pyramid - Babylon Fallin
Soulside - This Ship
Rebel Diaz & Tef Poe - Fiyah to the Fascists
Alice Bag - No Gifts for Nazis
The Muslims - Punch a Nazi
MDC - No Trump No KKK No Fascist USA
Ana Tijoux - Antifa Dance
Resistance Revival Chorus with Rhiannon Giddens - All You Fascists Are Bound to Lose
Black Thought - Thought vs Everybody
Lonnie Oceans & Xtina Beni - Warfare