MN: Progressive groups plan inauguration day rally to demand a People’s Agenda

Minneapolis, MN - A broad coalition of progressive organizations will rally and march in Minneapolis on the day of the inauguration of the Biden-Harris presidency, January 20. Demonstrators will call for a People’s Agenda that immediately reverses the policies of outgoing President Trump and meets the demands of working people, immigrants and oppressed nationality communities.

Protesters will gather near South High School in Minneapolis at 5 p.m. The list of demands compiled by the coalition highlighted not only the failures and racist attacks from the Trump administration, but also what they see as omissions and shortcomings of Biden’s platform during the campaign.

As one of the protest’s initiating groups, the Anti-War Committee (AWC) called on the new administration to end U.S. intervention overseas. "It's important for folks to come out on January 20 to send a strong message to the Biden administration to pressure for money for human needs, not war. Biden didn't make many progressive promises on the campaign trail, so he needs to hear that we demand peace with justice," said Meredith Aby-Keirstead of the AWC.

The action comes after a year which saw both a deadly pandemic as well as a mass rebellion against police violence. Organizers said the inauguration marked an opportunity to renew calls for real change that thus far have failed to materialize.

The action was initiated by the AWC and the Climate Justice Committee, and endorsed by AFSCME 2822, AFSCME 3800, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, Brown Berets MN, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Good Trouble for Justice, Justice4MarcusGolden, May Day Books, MIRAC, MN Peace Action Coalition, MN Workers United, MN Youth for Justice, Native Lives Matter, Nukewatch, Racial Justice Network, Students Against Pipelines, Students for a Democratic Society at UMN, TCC4J, Twin Cities Peace Campaign, UMN Climate Strike, Veterans for Peace Chapter 27, Welfare Rights Committee, Women Against Military Madness, and others.