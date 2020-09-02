Protests continue after South Los Angeles Sheriffs kill Black bicyclist

LA Sheriffs blocking protesters at the scene of the shooting. (Vargas Family)

Los Angeles, CA - Spontaneous protests continued throughout September 1 after the killing of 29-year-old bicyclist Dijon Kizzee, who was shot by sheriffs of South LA Station who claimed there was an unspecified vehicle code violation. One group occupied the 110 North Freeway and others protested at the site where he was killed.

The shooting of Kizzee occurred on Monday evening, August 31. Earlier in the day a sheriff whistleblower, Art Gonzalez, testified that deputy Miguel Vega, who killed 18-year-old Andres Guardado in Gardena was “ink chasing” to join the Executioners gang that functions within the Compton Sheriff’s station.

A number of gangs exist among LA County Sheriffs who continue to kill Blacks, Chicanos and Central Americans.

Today, September 2, at the Hall of Justice at 3 p.m. Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles is calling for justice for Dijon Kizzee at their weekly Jackie Lacey Must Go protest. Many victims’ families of police and sheriff brutality will participate, as well as organizations like Centro CSO.