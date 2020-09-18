Milwaukee frontline workers demand extended unemployment benefits, justice

Milwaukee, WI - Frontline and essential workers will speak out about working conditions under the pandemic, the need for extended benefits, the fight for racial justice, and the urgency of defeating Trump.

The Milwaukee Area Labor Council's Young Workers Committee is hosting a rally on September 20 at 4 p.m. on 4th Street (Vel Phillips) and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee.

"Working people are struggling to get by while they wait for action from Trump and Congress as the pandemic drags on and nearly 200,000 people have died in the U.S. While we fight COVID, we are also fighting for racial justice, and against Trump's attacks on unions, the U.S. Postal Service, and the VA," said Tracey Schwerdtfeger, a hospital nursing assistant. "The stakes in this election couldn't be higher for working-class people, Trump must be stopped."

Speakers at the rally will include a USPS employee, a public transit driver, healthcare workers, an art museum worker and a factory worker.