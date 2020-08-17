‘We Want Climate Justice Now!’ protest set for Minnesota Governor’s Mansion

Minneapolis, MN - While the Democratic National Convention will take place virtually in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from August 17 to 20, activists from Minnesota’s Climate Justice Committee and others are planning their own action targeting the DNC. Protesters are planning to picket the Minnesota Governor’s Mansion to send a message to superdelegates that they want climate justice faster than the Democratic nominee’s environmental plan.

Minnesota’s Governor Walz is one of those superdelegates attending the DNC virtually. So on August 18, at 5 p.m., protesters plan to picket the Governor's Mansion at 1006 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul.

Democratic nominee Biden’s plan promises to “Ensure the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050.”

“The Democratic nominee is out of touch with the reality of climate change. We don’t have until 2050. We need to challenge Biden and the Democrats. We need a radical plan to stop climate change and this isn’t it!” declared Tracy Molm, a spokesperson for the Climate Justice Committee.

Additionally, Biden’s plan has a section devoted to “Make climate change a core national security priority.”

Molm added, “The U.S. military uses more liquid fuels and emits more climate-changing gases than most medium-sized countries. The effects of U.S. war and military aggression around the globe leave long-lasting effects which devastate the planet. Moreover, the horrific and longstanding effects of nuclear capabilities have left scars across the globe. Biden’s plan doesn't address any of the environmental consequences of U.S. imperialism. Instead his plan seeks to continue using the U.S. military to dominate other countries under the guise of environmentalism.”

The protest is organized by the Climate Justice Committee, the Anti-War Committee, the UMN Climate Strike and Students for a Democratic Society at the UMN.