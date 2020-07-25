NYC rallies to defend Portland

New York, NY - Over 40 people gathered in Union Square in New York City, July 24, to stand in solidarity with Portland against the recent targeting of activists there. The action was called in response to viral videos of protesters in Portland being picked up by unmarked vans and brought to undisclosed locations, all just for speaking out against racist violence.

The action was called by the Workers World Party and included speakers from New York Community Action Project, Code Pink, Peoples Power Assemblies, Veterans for Peace, A Call to Action on Puerto Rico, and The Pakistan-USA Freedom Forum.

The speeches addressed various aspects of the events in Portland, including how military forces are using violence against people both here and around the world, as well as police crimes and accountability, the ICE and Border Patrol’s disappearing of undocumented people, and the economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the speeches, the crowd joined together in various chants before concluding for the evening.