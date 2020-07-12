Federal officers seriously wound Portland protester

Donovan LaBella holding speaker at rally shortly before being shot. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Portland, OR - In a display of state violence, federal officers sent by the Trump administration brutally attacked protesters near the Justice Center in downtown Portland. In video capturing the incident, the officers can be seen firing tear gas as well as so-called ‘less-lethal’ munitions at the crowd. We can see Donovan LaBella, 26, being struck in the head by one of these projectiles, immediately causing him to fall to the ground unconscious and bleeding profusely before being moved to safety by fellow protesters. The attack has left LaBella with facial and skull fractures requiring reconstructive surgery.

This most recent act of aggression follows weeks of escalation by the Portland Police Bureau against protesters.