Milwaukee: Labor contingent marches against police crimes

Labor contingent marches in Milwaukee protest against police crimes. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Milwaukee, WI - On June 6, workers from across the city of Milwaukee joined a labor contingent in support of a rally and march for police accountability.

The march was hosted by the family of Alvin Cole and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression to demand justice for "The Three": Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson, Jr., and Antonio Gonzales - all victims of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Anthony Mensah.

Union workers of the labor contingent could be seen wearing t-shirts and buttons from AFSCME, AFGE, AFT, IAM, IATSE, NALC, Workers United, Teamsters, Nurses, and others, along with the Milwaukee Area Labor Council (MALC).

The contingent was organized by members of the A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Young Workers Committee of the MALC.