Day 8 of New York City protests for Black lives

Protests continue in NYC (Fight Back! News/staff)

New York City, NY - New Yorkers continue to fill the streets this evening, May 6, marking the eighth day of nearly non-stop protests against police crimes. Hundreds of Brooklyn residents joined with thousands across the nation to uplift the names of Tony McDade, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, by marching from Barclays Center to Borough Hall, then to the Brooklyn Bridge before returning to the Barclays Center for a candle-light vigil for Breonna Taylor.

As in other cities such as Minneapolis, Atlanta and Los Angeles, we saw the police attempt to kettle protesters, menacing crowds, and turning up in mass with riot gear. The previous nights have seen hundreds of arrests, both before and after the official curfew began at 8 p.m. In particular, the Black and brown communities in the Bronx and Brooklyn have been targeted for some of the most aggressive police tactics and arrests. Members of the New York Community Action Project (NYCAP) participated in today’s demonstrations. For more information and live updates, follow @NYCommunityActionProject on Instagram.

No justice, no peace! Community control of the police!