Chicago: Thousands march on police HQ, demand community control of police, justice for George Floyd

Chicago protest against police crimes. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Chicago, IL - Over 2000 cars, most with multiple occupants, and 1000 people on foot participated in a car caravan and march organized by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) on June 3. The caravan blocked streets near the Chicago Police Department headquarters for miles, while marchers went past roadblocks to confront around 100 riot police directly in front of the headquarters before continuing to congregate in a local park.

Frank Chapman, field organizer of CAARPR, wrote of the demonstration, "The demonstrations organized by Black Lives Matter and the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression we had here in Chicago involving thousands of people are demanding more than indicting killer cops. We stand in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis for they are clearly trailblazing the road to justice for George Floyd's family and the people. Yet it is precisely the George Floyd case that makes it crystal clear that we need community control of the police.”

Chapman continued, “The task of our movement at this moment is not to simply raise the demand for community control of the police but to demand that the mayor and the city council pass into law our proposed Ordinance for a Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) now! It is our duty to keep the momentum of the movement going until the people are politically empowered to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed. All power to the people!"