Minnesota legislature fails to address police crimes in special session

(Photo by Brad Sigal)

St. Paul, MN - On June 19, family members of several people killed by the police in Minnesota, along with their supporters, protested outside the State Capitol building in Saint Paul. The legislature was called into special session last week to deal with issues postponed by COVID-19, but the murder of George Floyd led to protesters to rush to demand meaningful action on police accountability.

The Minnesota house of representatives was working on a bill, House File 93, which, along with other positive reforms, would change the statute of limitations on police crimes. Right now, technicalities exist that allow killer cops to go free. HF93 also has provisions that allow for community control of police.

The republican-controlled state senate refused to negotiate on reforming laws that govern police, denying the justice that tens of thousands of Minnesotans have been demanding. They adjourned at 6 a.m. on June 20, with no plans to reconvene.

The Capitol and the Senate Office buildings were both locked and guarded by law enforcement to prevent anyone from entering. When the family members at the June 19 rally attempted to approach the buildings to talk with their state senators, law enforcement forcefully pushed them out.