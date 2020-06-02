Thousands march in Fort Lauderdale against killer cops

South Florida march against police crimes. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Over 3000 members of the South Florida community took to the streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale to protest the killing of George Floyd. They marched to demand the arrest of the other Minneapolis cops involved in Floyd’s murder and an end to all racist police violence.

The protesters, all wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, gathered at Huizenga Park where they rallied, heard speeches and chanted phrases such as, “Black lives matter,” and “I can’t breathe!” While speeches were going on, volunteers handed out water bottles and snacks for anyone in attendance who needed help coping with the 95-degree heat. Despite the overwhelming afternoon heat, the atmosphere felt in the park was one of unity, community and militancy.

Once the speeches ended, all the protesters took to the streets chanting and holding their signs high. They marched over one mile to the Fort Lauderdale police station. The Fort Lauderdale police department itself has been the source of multiple police murders against Black and brown people in the city. At that point, the enormous crowd surrounded the building and shouted to the police in unison, “We can’t breathe,” and “Say his name, officers!” Before leaving the police station, protesters managed to pull down the American and city flags and replace them with a tattered old flag that read, “Liberty and justice for some.”

After protesters marched back to the park for the conclusion of the event around 6 p.m., the crowd began to dissipate as people tried to leave and return home. But that is when a swarm of police cars entered the small street leading to the parking garage where most protesters’ cars were parked. All of a sudden, one white male cop shoved a black woman who was kneeling down to the ground in peaceful protest. Her head hit the road. All of this was caught on video circulating local news and social media.

That unprovoked act of violence by the police started a night of tear gas, rubber bullets and curfew. For hours, a standoff between protesters and police took place in downtown Fort Lauderdale, with multiple protesters being hit by tear gas canisters and rubber bullets.

The event was a great success and a great show of strength and power by the people of Fort Lauderdale who stood with people across the country demanding justice for George Floyd and all victims of police violence. The South Florida community plans to continue organizing protests throughout Miami Dade and Broward counties.