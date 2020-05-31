Central Florida FRSO condemns Florida curfews

In response to the nationwide uprisings in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, Florida cities and counties along the I-4 corridor, such as Tampa, Orlando, and Polk County, have announced curfews in an attempt to deescalate protests. In addition, Governor Ron DeSantis has deployed the National Guard to Tampa. The Central Florida District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization condemns these measures as they are motivated by aims to suppress the popular movements against the continuing brutality of the police against the African American community.

Tampa mayor Jane “Cover-up” Castor announced on May 31 that she would be implementing a curfew starting at 7:30 p.m. Castor is notorious for having presided over a program that targeted bike riders with tickets for violations of minor and obscure laws surrounding riding bikes. This was usually used as a way to search, arrest and otherwise harass the African American community. Of the tickets that were given out, eight out of ten were given to African Americans, who make up a quarter of the population in the city.

The curfews will not succeed at the politicians’ stated goal and will likely be used as an excuse for police to brutalize protesters and others. Unfortunately for them, the protests will continue until justice has been achieved for George Floyd. Nothing less will do than full civilian accountability for police across the country.